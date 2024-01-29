Mumbai: Central Railway & BARC Introduce Ultrafiltration Water Purifiers At CSMT & LTT | FPJ

The Central Railway in collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has installed 10 ultrafiltration membrane-based water purification units at CSMT and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Set up using BARC's corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, the units have come up at platforms 1 and 15 as well as near the Jan Aahar Cafeteria at CSMT. Passengers can avail the clean drinking water facility at no cost.

Read Also Western Railway Installs 436 Talk Back Systems At Mumbai Central Booking Counters

The installation of these hybrid water purifiers, capable of processing 500 liters of water per hour, is currently underway at the Dadar and Dockyard Road stations. During an inspection on Sunday, CR General Manager Ram Karan Yadav commended Mumbai Division for its “forward-thinking modernisation” initiatives through CSR collaborations.

As per the terms, the BARC retains the right to reclaim the units at the end of the agreement period or any extended agreement period.