Mumbai News: Central Railway Observes 'Swachha Samvad' & 'Swachh Stations' During 'Swachhata Pakhawada'

Central Railway has observed 'Swachha Samvad' and 'Swachh Stations' as part of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th day of Swachhata Pakhawada being observed from September 16 to October 2.

All Divisions of the Central Railway focused on intensive cleaning activities of all core areas of stations.

MUMBAI DIVISION

On Day-2, Day-3 and Day-4, Swachh Samwad and Swachh Stations days, intensive cleaning activity was undertaken at all the major and other stations of Mumbai division manually and using machines. Station directors, Station Managers, Station Masters, Chief Health Inspectors lead the thorough cleaning activities at CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel , Lonavala and other stations. Track cleaning, de-vegetation along the track and rag picking was done in addition to drainage cleaning, gutter cleaning and removal of blockage due to mud, plastic etc. FOBs, Staircases, concourse and parking areas were cleaned. Announcements through the PA system was done about segregation of dry & wet waste, zero waste on platform ,collection of plastic waste and ban on Single Use Plastic. Passengers and railway staff were counselled on the importance of cleanliness.

At Matunga Workshop Staff were counseled on the ways and importance of keeping the work premises clean. Posters and boards were put up to educate the workers on cleanliness. Intensive cleaning activities were carried out – Toilets and drainages were cleaned, desks, machines, fans and other office equipments were cleaned, Separate dustbins for dry and wet waste were placed at different locations and staff were counseled on the ill effects of plastic use.

CR observed “Swachha Samvad” & “Swachh Stations” as a part of ongoing "Swachhata Pakhwada" of 16/9/23 - 02/10/23.



-Intensive cleaning activities undertaken at all major stations.

-Separate dustbins for wet and dry waste at stations ensured.

-Nukkad natak play on clean station… pic.twitter.com/yYDlbG6Abk — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 20, 2023

BHUSAVAL DIVISION

Station inspection related to cleanliness was carried out. Intensive cleanliness drives at major stations were carried out, availability and working of cleaning machines, tools, provision of protective gears for cleaning staff, adequate provision of separate dustbins at stations for dry and wet waste etc were ensured . Railway staff interacted with passengers regarding cleanliness at station premises and took their feedback. A nukkad play on the topic of clean station was organized by the trainees of ZRTI at Bhusaval railway station in presence of Senior officers.

NAGPUR DIVISION

Intensive cleaning activities were carried at all stations and cleaning staff was counseled about necessity to use safety gear and maintaining personal hygiene while cleaning. Proper use of plastic bottle crushing machines was demonstrated to the public. Track cleaning was done by proper use of machinery and high pressure water jets. Cleaning of fans, cables and other equipment’s at station premises was ensured. Seminars and counseling sessions were organized to create awareness on sanitation and upkeep of railway stations and importance and ways to keep the Coaches, Retiring rooms. Waiting halls, dormitories clean.

PUNE DIVISION

Intensive cleaning of stations were carried out. Staff and passengers were counseled on adopting right cleaning practices and use of separate dustbins for wet and dry waste.

Anti-littering posters were displayed at all railway public interface to arouse cleanliness awareness amongst railway staff and public. Swachhata Rally was organized at Pune station in presence of Senior Officers.

SOLAPUR DIVISION

Station premises, Toilets, drainage and tracks were cleaned. Separate dustbins were provided at stations for segregated collection of wet and dry waste. Cleanliness awareness were spread by interaction with passengers, slogans and posters and announcements using PA system. Nukkad Natak were also performed at stations to spread the message of cleanliness.