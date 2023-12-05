 Mumbai News: Central Railway Heroes Receive 'General Manager's Safety Award' For Preventing Mishaps
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Central Railway Heroes Receive 'General Manager's Safety Award' For Preventing Mishaps

Mumbai News: Central Railway Heroes Receive 'General Manager's Safety Award' For Preventing Mishaps

The awards included a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and Rs 2,000 cash.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

To acknowledge their presence of mind which prevented potential fatal mishaps, two employees of the Central Railway, Mumbai Division, were honoured with the 'General Manager's Safety Award' on Tuesday. Chidanand Aadole, a track maintainer, was feted for detecting a rail fracture between Masjid and Sandhurst Road last month.

“During night patrolling duty on October 30, Aadole noticed a rail fracture and immediately placed a fishplate and protected the track. Subsequently, he informed all concerned and averted a possible mishap,” said Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivraj Manaspure.

Another saviour is Dinesh Anantram Sakhare, a senior section engineer at Kurla car shed, who detected a problem while examining the rakes of local trains on October 28. Likewise, Sitaram Kumar, deputy station manager at Igatpuri, noticed a hot axle in a passing goods train on October 4 and took action to prevent a potential fire. Bhagwan Aandhale, a keyman at Asangaon, saved a person and a child from getting under a moving local train on October 22.

Apart from the quartet, three employees from Nagpur Division, two from Bhusaval Division, and one from Solapur Division were also feted. The awards included a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and Rs 2,000 cash.

Read Also
Central Railways' Vande Bharat Express Trains Garner High Occupancy Rates Among Passengers
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Electricity Unearths ₹1.04 Cr Power Theft At Kinny Farmhouse & Resort; Third Major Case...

Adani Electricity Unearths ₹1.04 Cr Power Theft At Kinny Farmhouse & Resort; Third Major Case...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: BMC Readies Comprehensive Facilities At Chaitya Bhoomi Ahead Of BR Ambedkar's...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: BMC Readies Comprehensive Facilities At Chaitya Bhoomi Ahead Of BR Ambedkar's...

Mumbai News: Central Railway Heroes Receive 'General Manager's Safety Award' For Preventing Mishaps

Mumbai News: Central Railway Heroes Receive 'General Manager's Safety Award' For Preventing Mishaps

Mumbai: Leader Of Junior Artist Association Faces Extortion Charges; Case Filed For Threats &...

Mumbai: Leader Of Junior Artist Association Faces Extortion Charges; Case Filed For Threats &...

Dapoli Resort Case: ED Seeks To Intervene In Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Parab’s Plea Against...

Dapoli Resort Case: ED Seeks To Intervene In Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anil Parab’s Plea Against...