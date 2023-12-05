Mumbai News: Central Railway Heroes Receive 'General Manager's Safety Award' For Preventing Mishaps

To acknowledge their presence of mind which prevented potential fatal mishaps, two employees of the Central Railway, Mumbai Division, were honoured with the 'General Manager's Safety Award' on Tuesday. Chidanand Aadole, a track maintainer, was feted for detecting a rail fracture between Masjid and Sandhurst Road last month.
“During night patrolling duty on October 30, Aadole noticed a rail fracture and immediately placed a fishplate and protected the track. Subsequently, he informed all concerned and averted a possible mishap,” said Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivraj Manaspure.
Another saviour is Dinesh Anantram Sakhare, a senior section engineer at Kurla car shed, who detected a problem while examining the rakes of local trains on October 28. Likewise, Sitaram Kumar, deputy station manager at Igatpuri, noticed a hot axle in a passing goods train on October 4 and took action to prevent a potential fire. Bhagwan Aandhale, a keyman at Asangaon, saved a person and a child from getting under a moving local train on October 22.
Apart from the quartet, three employees from Nagpur Division, two from Bhusaval Division, and one from Solapur Division were also feted. The awards included a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and Rs 2,000 cash.