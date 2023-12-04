Central Railways' Vande Bharat Express Trains Garner High Occupancy Rates Among Passengers

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express | File

Central Railways' Vande Bharat Express trains have emerged as the preferred choice for passengers, showcasing impressive occupancy rates that reflect the growing demand for fast and comfortable rail transport.

At the forefront of this surge is the Solapur CSMT-Vande Bharat Express, boasting an extraordinary 116 percent occupancy rate. " Passengers are evidently drawn to the blend of speed and comfort offered by this express service, making it the top choice among the Vande Bharat fleet" said an official of the Central Railway.

Following closely behind is the Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express, securing the second spot with a commendable 111 percent occupancy. This train's popularity highlights the consistent appeal of Vande Bharat services, as travelers appreciate the efficiency and quality of the rail journey.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express gains popularity

On a positive note, the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express has gained significant popularity, operating at an impressive 102 percent occupancy. This showcases the allure of scenic routes and the increasing appeal of Vande Bharat services for leisure travelers.

In contrast, the Shirdi Sainagar CSMT Vande Bharat Express registers the lowest occupancy at 80 percent. While this may indicate a lesser demand for this particular route, it also underscores the dynamic nature of passenger preferences and the need for adaptability in railway services. According to a senior officer of CR, 80 percent occupancy is also considered good, besides of that efforts being taken to improve the occupancy of Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat express.

"The data for November 2023 reveals a total of 1,94,902 passengers choose Vande Bharat trains within the Central Railways jurisdiction. This significant number underscores a paradigm shift in the way passengers perceive and opt for rail transport," said Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

"The impressive occupancy rates across Vande Bharat Express trains signify a growing preference for efficient, comfortable, and fast rail transport. Central Railways' success in providing top-notch services is evident, as passengers increasingly opt for the convenience and speed offered by these express trains. This trend is likely to shape the future of rail travel, emphasising the importance of modernising and enhancing railway services to meet the evolving needs of passengers," further added Manaspure.

Occupancy rates of Vande Bharat trains running on Central Railway's jurisdiction

Solapur- CSMT Express - 116.50 per cent occupancy

CSMT-Solapur Express - 107.93 per cent occupancy

Bilaspur-Nagpur Express - 111.13 per cent occupancy

Nagpur-Bilaspur Express - 106.91 per cent occupancy

CSMT-Goa Madgaon Express -102.20 per cent occupancy

Goa Madgaon-CSMT Express - 102.11 per cent occupancy

Nagpur-Indore Express - 87.80 per cent occupancy

Indore-Nagpur Express - 89.93 per cent occupancy

CSMT-Shirdi Express - 86.72 per cent occupancy

Shirdi-CSMT Express - 80 per cent occupancy