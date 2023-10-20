Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Mega Block for Suburban Lines on Sunday | file pic

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections for the 5th and 6th Lines to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on October 22.

Thane-Kalyan 5th and 6th Lines will be affected from 01:00 am to 04:00 am.

During this period, there will be a diversion of Up and Down Mail/Express Trains. UP Mail/Express trains running on the 6th Line will be diverted to the UP fast line between Kalyan and Thane. Down Mail/Express trains running on the 5th Line will be diverted to the UP fast line between Thane and Kalyan, leading to an expected delay of 10 to 15 minutes at the destination.

Services to be affected

Additionally, there will be a block on the Up and Down Harbour Line between Mankhurd and Nerul from 11:15 am to 4:15 pm.

Due to this block, down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11:18 am to 3:28 pm and Up Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:37 am to 3:45 pm will be suspended.

However, special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Mankhurd during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans Harbour Line and Main Line from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm during the block period.

This maintenance Mega Block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for any inconvenience caused.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)