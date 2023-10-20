 Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Mega Block for Suburban Lines on Sunday
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Central Railway Announces Mega Block for Suburban Lines on Sunday

Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Mega Block for Suburban Lines on Sunday

Check details of services to be affected during the block

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Mega Block for Suburban Lines on Sunday | file pic

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections for the 5th and 6th Lines to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on October 22.

Thane-Kalyan 5th and 6th Lines will be affected from 01:00 am to 04:00 am.

During this period, there will be a diversion of Up and Down Mail/Express Trains. UP Mail/Express trains running on the 6th Line will be diverted to the UP fast line between Kalyan and Thane. Down Mail/Express trains running on the 5th Line will be diverted to the UP fast line between Thane and Kalyan, leading to an expected delay of 10 to 15 minutes at the destination.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Central Railway To Run 36 Special Festival Trains Between Amravati To Pune & Badnera To...
article-image

Services to be affected

Additionally, there will be a block on the Up and Down Harbour Line between Mankhurd and Nerul from 11:15 am to 4:15 pm.

Due to this block, down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11:18 am to 3:28 pm and Up Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10:37 am to 3:45 pm will be suspended.

However, special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Mankhurd during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans Harbour Line and Main Line from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm during the block period.

This maintenance Mega Block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for any inconvenience caused.

Read Also
Central Railway's Massive Crackdown On Ticketless Passengers At Kalyan Station; ₹16.85 Lakh Fine...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: FPJ Joins Citizens' Campaign For Clear Footpaths

Mumbai News: FPJ Joins Citizens' Campaign For Clear Footpaths

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Sets Next Hearing on Disqualification Petitions Amid Controversy

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Sets Next Hearing on Disqualification Petitions Amid Controversy

Spiritual Leader Dr. Nirmala Didi of Brahma Kumaris Passes Away at 88 in Ahmedabad

Spiritual Leader Dr. Nirmala Didi of Brahma Kumaris Passes Away at 88 in Ahmedabad

Navi Mumbai: Major Relief For Airport Project Affected People As CIDCO Grants 6-Year Construction...

Navi Mumbai: Major Relief For Airport Project Affected People As CIDCO Grants 6-Year Construction...

Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Mega Block for Suburban Lines on Sunday

Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Mega Block for Suburban Lines on Sunday