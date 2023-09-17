Mumbai News: Borivali Police Nabs 28-Year-Old For Illegal Possession Of Lion & Tiger Nails Worth ₹11 Lakh

Representational picture

The Borivali police have apprehended an individual for alleged illegal possession and attempted sale of lion and tiger nails valued Rs. 11 lakh. The accused was identified as Jigar Pandya (28) from Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat. The police seized the nails of a lion and a tiger.

On September 16, at 3.15 p.m., the Borivali police received information about an individual arriving from Gujarat with illegal Possession of lion and tiger nails within Borivali Jurisdiction. Acting on the tip-off, the police set up a trap near MTNL office on SP Road, Borivali West. The accused came into the vicinity, police promptly obtained him and started investigation, he told his name was Jigar Pandya and came from Gujarat. Upon inspection, two nails from lion and tiger, with an estimated worth Rs. 11 lakh, were found in his jeans pocket.

Upon questioning, Pandya admitted to lacking the necessary licenses to sell animal parts, and he confirmed that he did not possess any letter from the relevant department. Consequently, the police filed a case against him under sections 39, 44, 48, and 51 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and subsequently arrested him.

Assistant Police Inspector Rajesh Kadam and his team carried out the search operation under the guidance of senior Police Inspector Nindad Sawant.

