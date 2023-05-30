Mumbai news: BMC’s construction material lab to widen scope | File

Mumbai: The BMC is expanding its construction material testing laboratory to include 150 additional tests. Not just developers and contractors, even citizens can now check the quality of their material at this lab that has been operational since 1958 in Worli and conducts 54 basic tests.

The civic body also has plans to demolish this lab and construct a new seven-storeyed building that will be able to handle the fresh scope of work. In the meantime, a temporary lab would undertake assignments.

New tests will be able to regulate the quality of materials

The brand new tests will be able to regulate the quality of cement, sand, gravel, asphalt and concrete cubes. For a nominal fee, even citizens can check their construction material for repairs, renovation and interior decoration. Until now, such tests could only be conducted in a few other states.

Officials said that drastic changes are taking place in the construction business, which is adopting advanced technology. Moreover, extensive construction is underway at all times across the city and includes residential buildings, malls, offices and public infrastructure.

They said that the purpose of this lab is to provide accurate reports to consumers as the material is normally expensive and its use can be worthwhile only if quality is of high standards. These tests can also help avoid accidents caused by sub-standard material.

Revenue generation through lab

The BMC also plans to generate revenue through the lab. In the past, it earned the civic body Rs6-7 crore per year, which owing to the adoption of new technology rose to Rs11 crore annually in the last two years.

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), which gives accreditation to laboratories in India, has recognised the work done by the BMC-run laband granted 24 certificates.

The lab has different sections for concrete, asphalt, steel, bricks and iron lids, wherein assistant sub-engineers, 21 helpers and two clerks conduct tests. Hereon, assistant engineers will collect information and guide assistant sub-engineers and the team for quality checks.