Mumbai News: BMC organises swimming camps for students, set to train professionally

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to train students in world-class swimming

Mumbai: To promote extra-curricular activities among civic school students and encourage sporting abilities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will impart one-year professional swimming training to 85 selected pupils. The skills of the best of the best will be further honed for national and international-level swimming competitions.

From May 2 to May 22, the civic body in the city had organised swimming camps for students of classes 5-8. A total of 205 students took part in the event and 85 of them were selected for further training based on their performances.

The three-week camp was held at the civic-run swimming pools and the students were given entry free of cost. The civic body even provided swimsuits, goggles, caps, life jackets and floating tubes to discover the potential of students.

Coaches also gave training sessions during the camp, said an official. In the past few years, the BMC has revamped the pedagogical structure related to the civic schools and simultaneously also modernised school buildings. Besides including the ICSE, CBSE and international curriculum, the civic body has also moved to digital classrooms. The progressive initiative signifies the transformation of municipal schools into public ones.