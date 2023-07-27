Mumbai News: BMC, UNICEF Discuss Disaster Management

UNICEF |

Mumbai: In a first, Mumbai will soon get a comprehensive disaster management plan. The BMC is closely working with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for preparing a blueprint for life-saving actions. In the same regard, the civic body organised a conference to discuss quick response strategies with other agencies concerned. Interestingly, mitigation measures will be tailored as per different types of calamities.

UNICEF representatives, Yusuf Kabir and Chinmayi Hemani, attended the formal gathering which witnessed participation of 125 delegates, including those from central and state authorities, NGOs and semi-government institutions, and 14 members of emergency support organisations.

BMC-UNICEF Disaster Management Plan

While addressing the programme, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde said, “Planning is an important stage of disaster management. Secondly, there should be coordination among different authorities; for which, there is a need for regular workshops and proper organisation.”

Subject of earth quake

He apprised that the gathering discussed the “subject of earth quake”. The agencies were asked to detail how they can extend support to the BMC in times of natural hazards. “On August 8, we will discuss Cyclone subject and quick response for the same. UNICEF representatives give suggestions for improving the disaster management measures,” he added.

Interestingly, the programme was organised on July 26, the date 'floods' the memories with haunting images of the deluge which struck the city in 2005.

