Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road Works As Rain Chances Slim Now

Mumbai: The BMC's road department issued a circular on September 1 instructing all 24 administrative wards to carry out the concretisation of roads since there will be less rainfall this month. Roadwork is typically halted during the monsoon season and resumes in October each year.

Warning to contractors

The circular warned that if contractors fail to initiate roadwork immediately, strict action will be taken in accordance with the tender conditions. The Free Press Journal obtained a copy of the circular, which stated, "According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) report, the chances of rain after September 15 are minimal. Therefore, all work to improve and develop roads shall commence immediately." It further stipulates that "No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for all roads have been submitted to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Contractors must obtain an NOC from the traffic police and prepare a phase-wise program for each road, which should also be submitted."

A senior civic official stated, "Since there was a dry spell in August and less rain is expected this month, we have directed contractors to prioritize concrete roadwork. All executive engineers of the roads department have already initiated the process and will now revise applications for NOCs from the traffic police department to begin work. Contractors must provide a phase-wise program for road construction to ensure systematic progress and timely completion."

Contractors are also required to obtain updated weather forecasts from IMD before commencing work. In September 2022, BMC announced the concretization of 400 kilometers of roads in Mumbai. Currently, there are ongoing road concretization projects spanning 265 kilometers, with 158 kilometers successfully completed. These projects include 59 kilometers within the city, 64 kilometers in the western suburbs, and kilometers in the eastern suburbs, totaling 1,148 kilometers of concretized roads to date.

