Mumbai News: BMC To Launch App For Monitoring Of SWM Soon

Mumbai: The BMC administration has instructed the officials of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department to visit the cleanest cities to study their waste management. Also, a dedicated app will be introduced for daily monitoring of solid waste systems across the city. A decision was taken in a meeting held by additional municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde at the BMC headquarters on Monday.

Following the directives of the chief minister Eknath Shinde, the municipal commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, has directed all the senior officials to spend two hours every day inspecting the cleanliness of Mumbai's roads. Accordingly, additional commissioner Sudhakar Shinde, who is also in charge of the SWM department, took a review meeting on Monday afternoon. The meeting was attended by deputy municipal commissioner Chanda Jadhav and chief engineer Prashant Taysheyte with other officials of the SWM department.

Indore Model of Solid Waste Management

Shinde instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the solid waste system in Mumbai. "As per his instructions, we are planning to study the "Indore model" by visiting the city and understanding how the mechanism of waste collection works," said a civic official of the SWM department. Indore has remained the cleanest city in the country for six consecutive years. The civic authorities have also been instructed to create awareness and carry out a special campaign to encourage the citizens to keep the city clean.

SWM department issues circular

The SWM department has issued a circular and has appointed officials to ensure that the city remains clean. "A team of seven officials will visit their respective zones and inspect the roads, refuse transfer stations and public toilets once a week between 9 am to 11 am. They should ensure that these places are cleaned and submit the weekly report to the deputy municipal commissioner of SWM," said a senior civic official. The ward official of E ward was transferred by the BMC administration on Friday after the chief minister found Mazagon dock area uncleaned during his visit to the place.

