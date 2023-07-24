Mumbai News: BMC Spent ₹1.94 Cr In Distribution Of Machines To Empower Needy: RTI

BMC |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently distributed sewing machines and other types of machines to needy people in Chunabhatti as part of its 'Social Impact Initiative' (SII), aimed at empowering the weaker sections of society. The program has incurred a cost of ₹1.94 crores, as per the Right to Information (RTI) information obtained by activist Anil Galgali.

As part of the SII, the BMC is providing financial assistance to 27,000 women to aid their self-employment opportunities. The beneficiaries of the scheme were distributed certificates in a ceremonial event held on Somaiya ground, in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on May 13. The arrangements for the grand ceremony were made by F/North ward.

Galgali asked for information about the total expenses incurred on the program from the F/North ward. "The BMC had allotted contract to two companies for arrangements of stage, table, chairs, carpet, water, refreshments, LED lights, lighting, sound systems, generator fans, coolers, photo shooting, video, etc. Around ₹1,93,76,500 administrative approval has been taken for the program. However, the contractor's bill is pending as the fund for the said work has not been made available," clarified Y Hangargekar, an official from F/North in his reply to RTI.

