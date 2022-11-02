e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Low response compels BMC to withdraw Rs 5,800 cr tender for city roads concretising

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 08:26 AM IST
02 November 2022 08:26 AM IST

BMC cancels Rs. 5,800 crore tender meant for concretising 400 kilometer city roads

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cancelled the tenders worth Rs. 5,800 crores that were invited in August to concretise of 400 kilometer roads across the city.

The tenders were cancelled as due to low response from the bidders who blamed the stringent conditions laid by the civic body. So the civic authority has decided to re-examine the terms and conditions and will then start the retendering process fresh.

In order to make the city pothole-free the BMC has decided to concretise the roads in Mumbai. As per the direction of chief minister Eknath Shinde, the civic body collectively invited five tenders for different roads.

Contractors who are experienced in constructing state and national highways were invited to participate in the tender process.

