Congress leader Nitin Raut sustains injuries during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana; hospitalised

Former Energy minister of Maharashtra and senior Congress leader Nitin Raut was injured during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently in Telangana. He sustained injuries on his hands legs and in his right eye.

The senior leader was hurt after he was allegedly pushed by the police during the Yatra. Raut has been hospitalised to Vasavi hospital in Hyderabad.

According to the reports, a large crowd of Congress workers and public had come together which created a chaotic situation. Amid the same, Raut was hurt.

Some members of the party claimed that he was reportedly pushed by the ACP. Several senior leaders including the newly-elected chief Mallikarjun Kharge met him.

Congress leader and Maharashtra's former Energy Minister Nitin Raut admitted to Vasavi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana when he fell down after allegedly being pushed by Police during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He sustained injuries in his right eye, hands and legs. pic.twitter.com/gk8uUZydVe — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

In a telephonic conversation, Gandhi scion wished him a speedy recovery.

Yatra will continue in Telangana state for 16 days

Rahul Gandhi began the Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 27 after a four-day break. From Makthal, the yatra will continue for 16 days in Telangana state, covering 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, and will offer prayers, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.