Mumbai News: BMC Sets Down NAAC Certification Process For Schools | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC’s education department wants the National Assessment and Accreditation Council certification for its schools. In preparation, it claims to be working on enhancing the quality of education, besides revamping the buildings and infrastructure, and also focusing on the uniform comprising white shirt and blue pants. Digital classrooms and CBSE, ICSE and international schools are part of this plan.

The civic body recently prepared a special plan to improve the quality of education in its schools after records revealed that Class 10 results have fallen from 97% to 84% after the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the plan, the authorities will identify weak students to provide additional help. Officials said that the NAAC certification will give their schools a certain status and recognition.

The BMC imparts education in eight languages, apart from training in music, arts, scout guide and handicrafts. It also provides 27 school related items to students free of cost, including tabs to Class 9 and 10 students.

Pointers:

1150 BMC run schools in Mumbai

Total students 3.82 lakh

