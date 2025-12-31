Mumbai News: BMC Seizes Illegal LPG Cylinders, Coal During Fire Safety Drive Ahead Of New Year 2026

BMC seizes illegal LPG cylinders and other hazardous materials during a fire safety inspection drive ahead of New Year celebrations in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 31: In a week-long special inspection drive conducted ahead of December 31 celebrations, the BMC has seized illegal commercial LPG cylinders, coal and edible oil, along with other materials in the Kamala Mills and Shakti Mills compound in Lower Parel. Action was initiated against 136 establishments for violations of fire safety norms, while notices were issued to 55 others across the city.

Fire brigade inspects over 2,700 establishments

In preparation for the festive season, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) conducted inspections at 2,703 establishments across the city between December 22 and 30.

These included hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars. The inspections covered 38 malls, 51 five-star hotels, 194 lodging and boarding facilities, 37 rooftop venues, 325 pubs, bars and clubs, 37 party halls, 28 gymkhanas, and 1,993 restaurants, among other establishments.

Illegal materials seized in Kamala Mills and Shakti Mills

"On Tuesday night, inspections were conducted at 15 establishments in the Kamala Mills and Shakti Mills areas of Lower Parel. During the operation, authorities seized eight illegally used commercial LPG cylinders, 200 kilograms of charcoal, 135 litres of edible oil stored in a basement, one griller, three microwave ovens, and 11 sauce gallons, along with other materials,” said an official from the G South ward.

Heightened vigilance due to past fire tragedy

On December 29, 2017, a fire at Mojo’s Bistro restro-pub in the Kamala Mills compound claimed the lives of 14 people due to serious safety lapses. “As the locality houses several restaurants and pubs and remains heavily crowded, enhanced inspections and stricter monitoring are being carried out,” the official added.

