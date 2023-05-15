Mumbai News: BMC requires minimum 5,000 PAP homes in each zone

File

Mumbai: The BMC requires a minimum of 5,000 and a maximum of 10,000 Project Affected People (PAP) homes in each zone to shift various project-affected people. This will help the civic body to set up better infrastructure in the city. Recently, the civic administration moved tenders to five zones. The houses will be constructed in Mankhurd, Powai, Byculla, Dahisar and other areas.

In each zone, there is a need for 10,000 homes, says official

Joint Commissioner of Improvement Ramesh Pawar said, “In each zone, we need at least 10,000 homes as people don't want to leave their existing areas. Some shopkeepers run their businesses in the area for several years. The high court had stopped shifting people at Mahul because of environmental problems.”

The civic body constructs PAP homes on the reserved land and each home will be of 300 sq ft. At times, the civic body requests private builders to construct buildings and it gives them transferable development rights, which they use for private constructions.

Private builders not keen on construction of PAP homes

At present, private builders are not keen on the construction of PAP homes as the ready reckoner rate is decreasing. However, the civic body is ready to pay as per ready reckoner if residents want money instead of homes.

“We have received a good response in a recent tender in five zones. The tender process is going on and the first packet of tender will open in June. July 1 is the last date of the tender,” said Pawar.

