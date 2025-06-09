Mumbai News: BMC Proposes Pay & Park Scheme On Cycle Track Opposite Matunga's Shanmukhanand Hall To Curb Encroachment

BMC proposes Pay & Park scheme to tackle encroachment on cycle track near Shanmukhanand Hall, Matunga | File Photo

Mumbai: In a move aimed at tackling persistent encroachment and misuse of public space, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed the implementation of a Pay & Park scheme on a portion of the cycle track opposite Shanmukhanand Hall on Flank Road, located in Matunga ( F/North ward). A copy of the proposal is with this reporter.



The proposed parking area spans approximately 331 meters in length and 10 meters in width. The land, which officially belongs to the Hydraulic Engineer (HE) department, has long been plagued by unauthorized shanties and roadside vendors, leading to repeated complaints about obstruction and misuse.



The maintenance department of the F/North ward has submitted a proposal seeking permission to use the cycle track portion for organized parking. This is expected to help deter illegal occupation and bring order to the space, which was originally developed by the BMC’s (Civil Maintenance).



Although the land is under the jurisdiction of the HE department, the revenue generated from the Pay & Park scheme will be deposited into the BMC’s general budget, since the civic body is implementing the scheme.



Importantly, the area also houses vital trunk water mains — two of 1200 mm diameter and one of 800 mm diameter — running underneath the track. Hence, the proposal includes several strict conditions such as No permanent structures can be erected on the plot. The contractor must maintain cleanliness, ensure proper disposal of wastewater, and avoid storing inflammable materials on-site.

Furthermore any damage to roads, drains, or footpaths must be repaired at the contractor’s own expense. In the event of any maintenance or water main issues, the parking space must be vacated immediately. Additionally, the guy BMC reserves the right to cancel the permission without prior notice.



The proposal is currently pending recommendations from the Deputy Hydraulic Engineer (Maintenance) and awaits final approval from the DMC (Special Engineering) and AMC (Projects).

FPJ Lense: While the proposed Pay and Park scheme might help ease the parking issues near the hall and could even serve as a model for reclaiming and maintaining other misused public spaces in Mumbai, it's important to recognize that implementing projects without proper planning and foresight rarely delivers long-term results.

This BMC’s cycle track initiative, for example — though launched with much enthusiasm, but unlike many other tracks, this one too now lie unused and encroached upon due to a lack of regular maintenance and oversight.