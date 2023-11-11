Mumbai News: BMC Implements Ban on Garbage Burning, Urges Citizens to Report Violations on Dedicated Helpline No. | representational pic

Mumbai: To combat the menace of air pollution in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented a ban on burning garbage. However, despite this directive, many citizens continue to disregard the BMC's orders. In response, the civic body has issued an appeal to Mumbai residents, urging them to report instances of garbage burning in their vicinity. Citizens are encouraged to alert the BMC through a dedicated WhatsApp number - 81696-81696, also known as the 'Chief Minister Clean Mumbai Helpline,' for garbage complaints. This will allow the BMC officials to take necessary action against violators.

In the last 10 days, the civic body has received 22 complaints and collected penalties totalling Rs. 2200 from the culprits.

Guidelines to curb air pollution

On October 26, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change department of Maharashtra issued guidelines to curb air pollution in the state. Section 9 of these guidelines specifically addresses the restriction on burning garbage in Mumbai. Leveraging this section, BMC has added a complaint option to the existing "Chief Minister Clean Mumbai Helpline: 81696-81697" WhatsApp number. The new option is now available in the complaint section, and citizens are encouraged to dial 81696-81696, also known as the 'Chief Minister Clean Mumbai Helpline,' to report issues such as heaps of garbage in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management (SWM), Chanda Jadhav, emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation with BMC in light of increasing air pollution. She urged residents to register complaints via WhatsApp at "Chief Minister Clean Mumbai Helpline: 81696-81697," including photographs if possible, if they witness anyone burning garbage.

Additionally, BMC plans to hire 500 marshals who will be stationed in dumping yards across three shifts. Their primary responsibility will be to prevent individuals from burning garbage in these locations.

The Bombay High Court, addressing concerns about poor air quality in Mumbai, has criticized the BMC. In response, the BMC has taken proactive measures, urging citizens to report incidents of garbage burning in their areas. The High Court has also mandated that firecrackers be allowed only between 8 pm and 10 pm during Diwali festivals, holding BMC officers, police, and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials accountable for any violations in Mumbai.

Both the High Court and the State government have directed BMC to take action against companies, firms, and private contractors failing to adhere to the 27 points of air pollution mitigation measures set by the BMC. BMC has issued 1000 warning notices to contractors and firms and has instructed 90 construction sites to halt their work.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)