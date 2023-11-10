BMC Faces Flak Over Delayed ₹6,080 Crore Road Concreting Project; Congress Demands Blacklisting of Contractors

Varsha Gaikwad | Twitter

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was lambasted for pothole-filled roads in the city, the corporation awarded a contract worth Rs 6,080 crore to concretise roads. However, even after 10 months of awarding the contract, work on most of the contracts has not yet started, the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president MLA Varsha Gaikwad pointed out.

Gaikwad has demanded strict action against the municipal authorities and wants the corporation to blacklist all the concerned contractors delaying the road concreting work.

'Mumbaikar's tax money is used to fill contractors' pockets'

"The trouble-engine alliance has been dangling a carrot of pothole-free roads to Mumbaikars for the last two years. Despite the completion of municipal corporators' tenure, BMC issued a tender for the concreting of 397 km of roads in the city and suburbs through the administrator. However, even after ten months of issuing contracts, roadworks have not begun in the city. Mumbaikars' tax money is used to fill contractors' pockets instead of spending on public interest works. This has to be the biggest road scam in Mumbai of the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar regime," said Gaikwad.

'Such contractors harass Mumbaikars'

Gaikwad added that BMC had offered the tender of Rs 6,080 crores to its contractor friends without any dialogue with the public representatives.

"The government is not even able to fulfil the basic needs of citizens and they talk about development. They are only working to make their contractor friends happy. Such contractors harass Mumbaikars and should be blacklisted immediately. The administration should also recover the entire penalty amount and take strict action against the contractors by filing a case," Gaikwad demanded.

Read Also Mumbai Congress Gears Up For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Under Leadership Of Varsha Gaikwad

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)