Mumbai Congress Gears Up For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Under Leadership Of Varsha Gaikwad

The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) has initiated a comprehensive assessment of the city's political landscape in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections scheduled for the next year. Mumbai Congress President, Professor Varsha Gaikwad, along with the office bearers representing six Lok Sabha constituencies, conducted an extensive tour of the entire city.

During this tour, Gaikwad meticulously evaluated the situation in each constituency and provided valuable guidance on the path forward. She convened meetings with the appointed observers in the Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North, and Mumbai North-East constituencies.

The meetings were attended by a dedicated team of observers, including a senior vice president, six general secretaries, and 12 secretaries, each designated to oversee specific Lok Sabha constituencies. The primary purpose of these gatherings was to formulate strategic plans and ensure the effective implementation of directives issued by the Mumbai Congress.

Following the disappointment of the 2019 elections when the party failed to secure any of the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, the morale of the Congress had been low. However, with Gaikwad assuming leadership of the Mumbai Congress, the party has reenergized and embarked on a series of meetings in anticipation of the 2024 elections. Under Gaikwad's guidance, the party's cadres have been reinvigorated with enthusiasm, notably following the Gandhi Jayanti march.