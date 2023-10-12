Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad Criticises Contractual Recruitment In Police, Expresses Concerns Over Security, Corruption

Varsha Gaikwad | X

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday that filling vacant posts on a contractual basis is an insult to the efforts of youth aspirants who wish to join the police force.

"There are so many youths who are struggling every day to join the police force. Even young men and women in Mumbai who run on highways are preparing for police exams. Now that the government is filling up these seats on a contractual basis, is this not an insult to the efforts of all those youths?" Ms Gaikwad asked in a statement.

She asked the government who would have control over the contracted recruiters. "If a force like Mumbai Police have to recruit staff on a contractual basis, it poses a serious threat to Mumbai's security. If the posts were vacant, they needed to be filled immediately. Also, the recruitment process should have been implemented only after considering the newly-appointed people and their training period. But the formula of the existing government seems to be 'see vacant posts and fill them with contracts'. Moreover, who will have control over this contractual force?"

Gaikwad said the decision will not only affect the morale of the entire police force but also pave the way for corruption. "The government has started doing contract recruitment in all three important departments, namely education, health and security. But in reality, the contract of this government is nearing its end, and people will not renew it t in the next election," she added.