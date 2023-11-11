 Mumbai Air Pollution: IMD Predicts Clear Skies With Breezy Atmosphere; AQI Remains Satisfactory At 78
Mumbai's temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 28°C while the humidity was 67%.

Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies in the morning on Saturday. Mumbai witnessed partially cloudy mornings with rains for the past few days, which resulted in improving the atmosphere's air quality. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Saturday are likely to be between 26°C to 31°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 28°C while the humidity was 67%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 78.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 58 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 56 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 98 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 103 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 84 AQI Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 75 AQI Satisfactory

Worli: 47 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 89 AQI Satisfactory

