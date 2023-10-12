Mumbai News: BMC Grants Conditional Permission for UBT Shiv Sena Rally at Shivaji Park | representational pic/ Swapnil Sakhare

Mumbai: The G North ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has granted conditional permission to UBT Shiv Sena to hold a rally at Shivaji Park on October 24. BMC has imposed 18 different conditions on UBT Sena.

For the past 56 years, Shiv Sena has been organising the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. Thousands of Shiv Sainiks from all corners of the state attend the rally to listen to their leader's thoughts and receive directions for their work. Late Bal Thackeray used to guide his workers from the dais, and Shiv Sainiks used to work in his constituency. Last year, Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP and formed a government in Maharashtra, claiming power over the party. Last year, the High Court had allowed UBT Shiv Sena to hold the rally, but this year Shiv Sena withdrew their application, clearing the way for UBT Sena.

Conditions imposed

BMC has granted written permission to UBT Sena and allocated a part of the ground to them for a week. While granting permission, BMC sent them formal conditions which Shiv Sena has to adhere to. BMC has instructed them to obtain Police and Fire Brigade NOCs. Shiv Sena will erect a large stage for their leaders, and they will have to submit structural stability certificates to BMC. Organisers will also need to settle any pending payments, if any, to the Solid Waste Management Department for waste disposal. They are required to submit a security deposit of Rs. 20,000 along with an affidavit stating that they will comply with all the conditions set by the High Court and the state government.

The security deposit will be forfeited if the organiser misuses the ground or fails to comply with the conditions, and permission will not be granted for the next year. BMC has also specified that the rally must conclude before 10 pm, and the organisers will be responsible for reinstating the ground at their own cost before handing it back to BMC.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)