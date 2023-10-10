Mumbai News: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Seeks Approval for Dussehra Rally; Decision In 2-3 Days

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde led Shivsena has reportedly filed first application to get permission to address Dusshera rally in Mumbai. As per sources, Sada Sarvankar, MLA from the Dadar-Mahim assembly constituency, filed the application on August 01, and Mahesh Sawant, Vibhag pramukh of UBT Sena, filed the application on August 07. An officer stated that a decision will be made in the next 2-3 days regarding the applications of both parties.

Last year, the High Court granted permission to UBT Sena to address the Dussehra Rally, considering that their application was submitted first before the Assistant Commissioner of G north ward. Now, there are higher chances for Shinde-led Shiv Sena to obtain permission this year.

Parab seeks documents from BMC in the matter

According to sources, Anil Parab, Shiv Sena MLC, visited the G north ward of the BMC on Monday and requested some documents related to this issue. The documents were provided to him by the BMC officers.

FPJ attempted to contact Anil Parab, but he did not respond to the call.

The Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park holds immense historical significance for the city. The late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray used this rally to guide Shiv Sainiks. He was known for addressing the then Congress leadership and even Pakistan in his speeches, gaining immense national attention.

After the vertical split in the party last year, both Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Senas have claimed the historic location to address the rally. Last year, the conflict reached the High Court, where Shiv Sena (UBT) won the chance to address the rally.