 Mumbai: BMC Pulls Down 4,751 Illegal Banners And Posters Across City
Out of the total, 80% were religious banners.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Mumbai : The BMC has pulled down 4,751 illegal banners and posters during a special drive last week. Out of it, 80% were religious banners.

The number of illegal banners increases in the city mostly during festive season. The city was defaced during the Ganeshotsav that was celebrated from September 19 to 28. Following the directives of the chief minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC undertook a special drive from October 1 to 7. 

A team of the license department were told to inspect even during nights and pull down the illegal banners. However, the civic team of the license department is reluctant to carry out the action as they have to face the wrath of the political party workers.

