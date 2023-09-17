Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Takes Action Against Illegal Posters, Banners With Dedicated Ward Officers & Complaint Hotlines

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Mumbai's most anticipated and vibrant festivals, is a celebration that brings the city to life with immense joy, devotion, and cultural richness. | Salman Ansari

The BMC has appointed a ward-wise designated officer in 24 administrative wards to take action against illegal posters, banners, pandals and even on complaints of noise pollution. A WhatsApp and toll-free number has been started where residents can register complaints.

The illegal posters and banners defaced the city, especially during festivals. Following directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC began a drive on September 1, to maintain the cleanliness along the roads. More than 10,000 illegal posters, banners and flags of political parties have been pulled out till now.

However, the illegal posters and banners are seen to be doubled in several places as the Ganeshotsav starts from Tuesday. Ramakant Biradar, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) zone 2 (in-charge of Ganeshotsav) has appealed to the citizens to complain about illegal posters, banners or even pandals erected on roads or footpaths on toll free or WhatsApp number.

"The BMC has appointed an official in each ward who would register the complaint and resolve the issue," he said. The list of officials has been released on http://portal.mcgm.gov.in (maps, reports and insights-disclosures-list of officers regarding noise pollution complaints). The complaint number will be available 24x7.

Toll free number: 1800223467

MTNL landline/mobile : 1292/1293

SMS/WhatsApp: 9920760525

- BMC annually removes 15,000 to 20,000 posters and banners. Of these, 45% are either for festivities or to convey birthday wishes to a political leader.

- The permissible noise levels in residential areas is 55dB from 6am-10pm and 45dB from 10pm-6am.

- BMC denies permission to pandals on roads and footpaths that may affect vehicular traffic and free movement of pedestrians.

