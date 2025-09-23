 Mumbai News: BJP Chief Ameet Satam Defends Closure Of Sion And Elphinstone ROBs, Calls Projects Vital For City Development
Although Mumbaikars are irked and facing several challenges after the closure of Sion and the latest Elphinstone Bridge (now Prabhadevi), the two crucial Road Over Bridges (ROB) in south-central Mumbai, the government continues to defend its decision, calling it developmental projects in the larger public interest.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
“The public backlash is temporary and decisions have to be taken in the interest of Mumbai city. 10 years down the line, people will realise the importance of the projects undertaken,” said Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam.

BJP Chief on Development vs Temporary Backlash

Speaking with the FPJ on Monday, Satam said, “If you want to do something, you need to develop an image and credibility, such that you should survive the momentary or temporary backlash. For instance, I fought for the demolition of the old Gokhale bridge in Andheri. I was slammed for disconnecting east-west connectivity. It was shut in November 2022 and the bridge was partially opened last and completely opened for traffic movement in May this year. It is one of the fastest executed projects of the BMC.”

Impact on Elections Addressed

Asked if the decision to demolish the Elphinstone Bridge with BMC elections around the corner will adversely affect poll results, Satam said that the Gokhale Bridge was also closed a year and a half before the assembly elections and despite of the citizens voted for the BJP.

“Election is a repeated phenomenon every five years. That is why one nation, one election is required. If a project is required for the benefit of citizens, the government has to make a call. Similar to the Gokhale bridge, reconstruction of the Elphinstone and Sion ROB is a matter of Mumbai’s development."

Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Underway

After years of resistance from the local residents, the demolition of the more than 100-year-old Elphinstone Bridge finally began on September 12 and will be replaced with a double-decker flyover.

At least 370 families from 19 buildings will be affected by the new bridge construction. While the traffic has been rerouted via Currey Road and nearby bridges, causing jams in Bharatmata, Lalbaug, Parel, Chinchpokli, and around Tilak Bridge in Dadar, adding to the commuters' woes.

Sion Bridge and Other Key Projects

While the Sion bridge, shut for traffic since August 2024, is being rebuilt as part of a larger project to lay the fifth and sixth railway lines between Parel and Kurla.

BMC also has other crucial connectors under construction in progress, including ones at Dharavi, Bandra, Vidyavihar and Mahalaxmi.

