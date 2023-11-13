Mumbai News: As Part Of ₹130 Cr Plan, Ghatkopar Station To Get FOB, Elevated Deck

As Part Of ₹130 Cr Plan, Ghatkopar Station To Get FOB, Elevated Deck | FPJ

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar station – which witnesses a daily footfall of nearly 3.5 lakh passengers – is set to undergo a makeover worth Rs 130 crore, including the ongoing construction of a new middle foot over bridge (FOB) and an elevated deck on the east side. Besides serving as a key connector between the east and west sides, the upcoming FOB will enhance connectivity, streamline passenger movement and alleviate congestion. Currently, Ghatkopar is the fourth busiest station in the Central Railway's Mumbai Division.

As Part Of ₹130 Cr Plan, Ghatkopar Station To Get FOB, Elevated Deck | FPJ

As Part Of ₹130 Cr Plan, Ghatkopar Station To Get FOB, Elevated Deck | FPJ

Project likely to complete in Dec

Spearheaded by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the civil work is likely to be completed by December. According to a senior official, the middle FOB, measuring 12 metres in width and 75 metres in length, will feature modern technology, incorporating escalators on key platforms to ensure efficient vertical movement for passengers. Similarly, the elevated deck spans 15-metre width and 47-metre length, providing connectivity with the existing Metro FOB, and includes a booking office with five counters.

The ambitious upgrade plan will be executed in two phases. The first phase, including the construction of a booking office and a 12-metre-wide FOB on the east side, is set to be completed by the end of the current fiscal year. “The second phase involves the construction of two additional 12-metre-wide FOBs and a nearly 140-metre-long deck over platform number one, aiming to replace existing FOBs. This part of the project will take at least another two years,” said an official.

Pointers:

PROJECT DETAILS

Estimated cost

Rs130 crore

Number of phases

2

First phase works

Construction of middle FOB, elevated deck

FOB length, width

75 metres, 12 metres

Number of booking counters on elevated deck

5

Deadline of civil work completion

December

Project's aim

To enhance connectivity, streamline passenger movement, alleviate congestion

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)