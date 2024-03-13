Mumbai News: Airport Customs Seize ₹3.64 Crore Smuggled Gold In Separate Operations

The Mumbai Airport Customs, in the past four days seized over 6.46 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 3.64 crore, various mobiles and laptops across 12 different cases.



According to the Customs, an Indian national, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai was intercepted and gold dust in cloth weighing 1700 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger. In another case, the Customs officials seized gold dust in wax form weighing 1020 grams (net) from three passengers involved in the said case.



In the third case, an Indian national, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai was intercepted and gold dust in cloth weighing 600 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger. In the fourth case, an Indian national, travelling from Bahrain to Mumbai was intercepted and gold jewellery, gold jewellery assorted and hooks collectively weighing 530 grams (net) were found concealed in the hand bag and on the body of the passenger.





The Customs officials, in the fifth case intercepted an Indian national, travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai and found gold bars (2) weighing 233 grams (net) was found concealed in the wallet of the passenger. In the next two cases, two different passengers, travelling from Muscat to Mumbai were intercepted and assorted gold jewellery, gold hooks and jewellery collectively weighing 141 grams (net) and phones were found concealed in hand bag and check-in bag.



In the eighth case, an Indian national, travelling from Bahrain to Mumbai was intercepted and expensive phones and laptops were found concealed in a hand bag and check-in bag. In another case, an Indian national, travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai was intercepted based on specific intelligence and gold dust in wax form weighing 1145 grams (net) was found concealed in the rectum.



An Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and gold coin rhodium plated, gold dust in wax form, gold dust in cloth, collectively weighing 590 grams (net) were found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger. In another case, an Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and gold weighing 309.500 grams (net) were recovered from the passenger. The golds were found concealed in the hand bag and in the camera.

In the 12th case, an Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and gold dust in clothes weighing 200 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger.