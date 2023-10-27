Mumbai News: After Years Of Legal Battle, BMC Razes 2,000 Sqm Illegal Garage | FPJ

Mumbai: After a long legal battle, the BMC finally succeeded in taking its plot measuring 2,000 sq m, which had been encroached upon by a garage for the past 15 years. Located in Garodia Nagar at Ghatkopar's 90 feet Road, the land parcel has been reserved for garden space. On Friday, the civic body deployed its entire staff of the maintenance department and bulldozed the illegal structure in the presence of local cops. In the past, the BMC had arranged demolition four times, but the garage owner used to get a stay order. However, this time he failed to get the same, informed Bhalchandra Shirsat, ex-BJP corporator from Ghatkopar.

Move seen as a relief for citizens

According to Gajanan Bellale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the N ward which has jurisdiction over the plot, the move is a relief for the citizens as the path is now clear to build a garden. Bhalchandra Shirsat, ex-BJP Ghatkopar corporator and standing committee member, said, “In 2011, the plot was a recreational ground and gradually encroached upon by the garage owner. I was then the area's corporator. We had demolished the illegal structure.” Later, the plot's reservation status was changed and it was earmarked as a garden space, said Shirsat, adding that they had also constructed a compound wall around the plot. “We were going to grow grass and install garden furniture, but the garage owner again encroached on the plot and moved the court, alleging that the land belonged to him and it was being exploited using the MLA funds. The BMC fought the case and eventually won,” he told.

On Thursday, P ward demolished 63 illegal shops in Malad's Marve, clearing 6.91 acre BMC-owned land.

