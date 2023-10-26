Opposition Leader Alleges Misuse of BMC Resources by BJP Corporators, Threatens Protests in Mumbai

LoP Ambadas Danve | PTI

Mumbai: The Opposition leader of the legislative assembly, Ambadas Danve, has alleged that the office of Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha in the BMC headquarters is an 'Adda of BJP corporators' where they conduct personal work instead of addressing citizens' concerns. Danve stated that Municipal Corporations are autonomous bodies, and their budgets are independent. According to the law, the state government should not interfere in the workings of Municipal Corporations. He clarified that the state government can interfere, but only in exceptional circumstances. However, in the current situation, Guardian ministers have opened offices to conduct BJP party work.

Danve's allegations

Danve also alleged that the BMC Commissioner is favouring the ruling parties and showing bias towards UBT Shivsena. He reiterated that only BJP MLAs and former corporators are receiving development funds from the BMC, while others are not. Even small BJP workers are receiving funds ranging from 2 to 5 crore from the BMC. Danve emphasized that although the elected body of the BMC is dissolved, people still consider them as corporators. People come with their grievances, and their issues need to be addressed.

Danve warned that if the commissioner does not sanction development funds to UBT corporators and Shivsainiks, protests will be organized in all 12 zones of Mumbai

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)