Mumbai News: Advanced Unani Co-Treatment Center Launched At JJ Hospital To Promote Integrated Healthcare | VIDEO

Mumbai, Feb 14: In an important move to strengthen traditional healthcare with scientific support, the Advanced Unani Co-Treatment Center has been inaugurated at Sir J. J. Hospital, marking a new beginning for integrated medicine in Maharashtra.

Integrated healthcare under one roof

The main aim of the centre is to bring Unani medicine and modern healthcare together under one roof in a systematic and evidence-based setup, so that patients can receive better and more effective treatment.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Union MoS Prataprao Jadhav (@mpprataprao) says, “This institute of ours, the RRIUM unit, has been functioning here at JJ Hospital as co-location. The building earlier, I believe, was constructed in 1948, and it had become quite dilapidated. However, our staff and… pic.twitter.com/oVYgh1XpAg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2026

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav inaugurated the renovated Co-Treatment Center of the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) at the hospital campus.

The inauguration coincided with the Unani Day 2026 celebrations in Mumbai and a two-day National Conference on the theme “Innovation and Evidence in Unani Medicine,” organised by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) under the Ministry of AYUSH.

Addressing the gathering, Jadhav stated that the upgraded facility will offer Unani and other traditional therapies under one roof, ensuring patients receive safe, effective, evidence-based, and holistic treatment.

Modernisation and research expansion

Originally established in 1984, the RRIUM co-treatment center has now been comprehensively modernised at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore. The revamp aims to expand clinical services, strengthen research infrastructure, and enhance patient care in an integrated environment.

The initiative marks a significant stride toward reinforcing Unani medicine within the historic J.J. Hospital campus while promoting evidence-based research in collaboration with modern medical systems.

Highlighting the theme of the conference, Jadhav stressed that innovation and scientific validation are crucial for the global recognition of Unani medicine. He noted that integrating genomics, artificial intelligence, and advanced diagnostic technologies will deepen the scientific understanding of Unani principles and expand their applicability in contemporary healthcare.

Focus on affordable healthcare

Maharashtra’s Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil lauded the initiative, calling it a major step toward affordable and inclusive healthcare. He underscored the effectiveness of Unani medicine, particularly for economically disadvantaged communities, and praised Maharashtra’s proactive role in promoting traditional systems of medicine.

