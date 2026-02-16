Mumbai News: Activist Serves Legal Notice To BMC, MMB Against Installing 35 LED Ad Boards

Residents of Bandra have raised strong objections against erection of 35 LED advertising boards on the Carter Road promenade seafront. |

Mumbai: A legal notice has been served to the Assistant Commissioner, H-West ward, BMC and Chief Officer of Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) against erection 35 LED advertisement boards on the Carter Road promenade, Bandra West. The notice has been served by activist and member of NCP (SP) Furkan Shaikh stating the installation of commercial LED hoardings is illegal, an attempt of commercialisation of public promenade, and threat to public safety and environment. A seven days time has been given to for authorities to reply.

Notice Cites Lack of Transparency

The notice adds that apart from the LED ad boards being risk to public safety and has hazardous ecological impact, there has been lack of transparency and absence of meaningful public consultation, and that there has been no clear or public disclosure regarding policy framework under which such installations have allegedly been approved.

Within period of 7 days, the notice calls for clarification whether any permission, licence, or approval has been granted for installation of LED hoardings, Furnish copies of all approvals, and any ongoing or proposed installation activities until proper public consultation is conducted.

Former Corporator Questions CRZ

Last week, former corporator and resident of Bandra Asif Zakaria wrote to the BMC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of MMB demanding immediate stoppage of the work. "Serious questions arise as to whether any No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been lawfully granted by the MMB and on what basis the BMC Licence Department has approved the installation, whether mandatory clearances under CRZ regulations, environmental norms, mangrove protection rules and Forest Department guidelines have been obtained as no such details have been mentioned in the permission granted by the BMC H/West Ward Licence department date 22nd December 2025," Zakaria said.

The Carter Road Promenade, stretching approximately 1.2 kilometres along the open seafront, is an iconic public space that was created through a citizens' initiative with the support of public funds. The installation of 35 LED commercial hoardings along the promenade has caused widespread outrage and strong opposition from local residents.

