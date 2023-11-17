Mumbai News: Aaditya Thackeray Inaugurates Lower Parel's Delisle Road Bridge Fully Taking Note Of 'Public's Suffering' |

Mumbai: In a bold move, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, joined by former Mumbai mayors and activists, took matters into their own hands by opening the second carriageway of Delisle Bridge in Lower Parel on late Thursday night. This action took place on the eve of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's death anniversary.

Accompanied by party leaders, including former mayors Kishori Pednekar and Snehal Ambekar along with ex-Worli MLAs Sachin Ahir & Sunil Shinde, the Thackeray scion stormed the bridge last night by carrying the party flag, emphasizing their commitment to public welfare.

Citizen's Initiative For Bridge Inauguration

Expressing frustration over the delay in the official inauguration, Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Inauguration of Delisle bridge. Now we don’t want VIPs from Khoke Sarkar, the public are suffering…”

Earlier in the day yesterday, Thackeray spoke to an English daily and stated that they waited for two days for the load testing and lights on the railway's portion to be done. He had warned that if by Friday the civic doesn’t open it, the party, as citizens, will take matters in their hands.

Background Of The Delisle Bridge Project

The history of Delisle bridge has been marked by challenges. In July 2018, the bridge was closed following an IIT-B report declaring it unsafe. The deadline for the new bridge was revised multiple times. On June 1, one arm of the bridge, connecting Ganpatrao Kadam Marg with N M Joshi Marg, was opened for traffic.

In a strategic move ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 17, BMC opened a portion of the second arm of the bridge, linking Lower Parel with Currey Road. Despite the bridge's construction being done completely, BMC officials remained non-committal regarding the official inauguration date of the second carriageway.

