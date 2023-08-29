 Mumbai News: 90% Passengers Want Introduction Of Long-distance Services By BEST
Mumbai News: 90% Passengers Want Introduction Of Long-distance Services By BEST

The absence of conductors resulted in difficulties for passengers to purchase tickets, leading to unauthorised travel

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: 90% Passengers Want Introduction Of Long-distance Services By BEST | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Approximately 90% of passengers are keen on the introduction of long-distance routes by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking and 82% of respondents favoured normal-sized and double-decker buses with their own staff.

The data was revealed in a recently conducted survey by 'Aapli Best Aplyachasathi', a passenger body. That body sheds light on commuters' preferences and concerns within the bus transportation system.

article-image

BEST bus service survey

Over 4,000 passengers participated in the survey, which took place last year via a Google link. The survey focused on various aspects of the BEST bus service, revealing significant insights.

Around 10% were content with wet leased buses and 8% were open to a combination of wet leased and self-owned buses.

For long-distance services, the participants expressed interest in routes such as Mumbai-Thane, Mumbai-Navi Mumbai, Borivali-Virar, Borivali-Vasai, and Borivali-Nallasopara.

75% passengers express dissatisfaction with the operation of conductorless buses

Around 75% of passengers expressed dissatisfaction with the operation of conductorless buses. These buses were found to not only leak revenue but also impact the punctuality of services. The absence of conductors resulted in difficulties for passengers to purchase tickets, leading to unauthorized travel.

Traffic chaos at bus stations and diversions is also a big issue. Over 75% of participants spoke about traffic chaos caused by autos and cabs at various bus stations and starting points. Route diversions due to ongoing construction work created inconvenience for commuters.

The survey also highlighted various problems related to wet lease buses. Passengers identified issues with the size, seating arrangement, small gangways, and improper cooling. Over 60% of participants called for the introduction of more double-decker buses, particularly on long routes.

The committee president Rupesh Shelatkar, said, “The survey underscores the need for better alignment between passenger preferences and the services provided by BEST.”

article-image

