 Mumbai News: General Secretary Of BEST Workers' Union Seeks Permission To File FIR For Non-Payment Of Gratuity
The FIR request pertains to the non-payment of dues related to gratuity for hundreds of retired workers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Representational image |

The General Secretary of the BEST Jagrit Kamgar Sangthan, S.S. Nalawde, has taken a significant step in the fight for the rights of workers by seeking permission to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) organization. The FIR request pertains to the non-payment of dues related to gratuity for hundreds of retired workers.

Nalawde's move comes after persistent efforts to address the issue of delayed gratuity payments to retired BEST workers. He penned a letter to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra on August 29th, requesting the necessary permission to register an FIR against the BMC-owned body for its failure to provide timely gratuity to the retirees.

The legal process for filing an FIR against a government entity necessitates permission from the appropriate government authorities. Highlighting this requirement, Nalawde explained that he has taken this step to ensure that the rights of the retired workers are upheld and their grievances are addressed. In his letter to the Chief Secretary, he emphasized that if a timely and satisfactory response is not received from the government, legal action would be pursued in the courts.

Nalawde highlighted the urgency of the situation, pointing out that on average, hundreds of workers retire every month. Despite their dedicated service, the gratuity payments owed to them are not being disbursed by the BEST organization in a timely manner. This delay not only hampers the financial security of the retired workers but also raises concerns about the organization's commitment to its workforce.

The move by Nalawde and the BEST Jagrit Kamgar Sangthan underscores the importance of safeguarding workers' rights and ensuring that their hard-earned dues are not neglected. As the request for permission to file the FIR awaits a response from the government, the fate of countless retired workers hangs in the balance.

With the potential for legal action looming, this development could mark a turning point in the fight for workers' rights and prompt a broader conversation about labor rights and the responsibilities of government-owned entities towards their employees.

