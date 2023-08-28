 Mumbai News: ₹8 Lakh, Meant For Buying New House, Stolen From Home In Vile Parle
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: ₹8 Lakh, Meant For Buying New House, Stolen From Home In Vile Parle

Mumbai News: ₹8 Lakh, Meant For Buying New House, Stolen From Home In Vile Parle

The investigation revealed that the burglary took place between eleven and one in the morning. The police have seized the CCTV footage of the area and are searching for the absconding accused.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

An incident of theft of around eight lakh rupees cash was reported in Vile Parle. The Juhu police have registered a burglary case and started a search operation.

The complainant, Valli Selvam Kaunder, is a housekeeper who lives in Nehru Nagar, Vile Parle. Her husband works in a garage. She had an ancestral land in Salem village. After her grandmother's death in 2017, she and her relatives sold the land. She received 20 lakhs rupees from it. After paying Rs. 12 lakhs to her relatives, she and her brother received Rs. 8 lakhs. She deposited this amount in the bank.

After that, she decided to buy a house and withdrew eight lakhs rupees from the bank. She kept the cash in a steel box in the attic. On August 12, she went with her brother Vijay Devendra for a pilgrimage to the deity in their Salem village. At eleven o'clock in the morning on August 22, her husband locked the house and left for work. She came to Mumbai from Salem at one o'clock in the afternoon.

At this time, she found that her house had been burglarized. The thieves stole the cash of around eight lakhs kept in the steel box. As soon as she realised this, she had a huge mental shock. She informed the Juhu police about the burglary.

The investigation revealed that the burglary took place between eleven and one in the morning. The police have seized the CCTV footage of the area and are searching for the absconding accused.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 4 Dalits Hung Upside Down, Beaten Over Goat, Pigeons' Theft In Ahmednagar; Shocking...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Struggle To Save The Family': Mumbai BJP President Criticises Upcoming INDIA Bloc's Meeting

'Struggle To Save The Family': Mumbai BJP President Criticises Upcoming INDIA Bloc's Meeting

Thane: 'Expression of Vote' Contest to Promote Voter Awareness Among Students

Thane: 'Expression of Vote' Contest to Promote Voter Awareness Among Students

Mumbai: Civil Society To Support INDIA Alliance, Samarthan Sankalp Jan Sabha Planned On Aug 30

Mumbai: Civil Society To Support INDIA Alliance, Samarthan Sankalp Jan Sabha Planned On Aug 30

Mumbai: MMRDA Empowers Metro Development With Strategic Team Leaders

Mumbai: MMRDA Empowers Metro Development With Strategic Team Leaders

Thane's Enhanced Road Cleaning Plan: TMC Implements New Strategy For Improved Civic Hygiene

Thane's Enhanced Road Cleaning Plan: TMC Implements New Strategy For Improved Civic Hygiene