Mumbai News: 78-Year-Old Woman's Decomposed Body Found In Borivali Flat

Decomposed Body | Representative Image

Mumbai: The decomposed dead body of a 78-year-old woman, Sulochana Shetty, was found in a high-rise building in Rajendra Nagar, Borivali on July 3. The police have confirmed it as a natural death.

According to the police, the Shetty couple was living in the flat, two days ago, the woman passed away, and her husband suffered, rendering him unable to inform anyone about her death.

After two days, a foul smell permeated the building, and concerned neighbours informed the police. The police promptly arrived, broke the door and retrieved the body. The couple's daughter, who lives abroad, was informed by the police about her mother's death and the daughter immediately start to travel to India.

The body was sent to the Government Hospital for postmortem examination.

