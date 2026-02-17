Mumbai News: 72 CSMT Loco Pilots Seek VRS Over Work Conditions

72 CSMT Loco Pilots Seek VRS Over Work Conditions | Representative Image

In a significant development within Central Railway’s Mumbai Division, 72 Loco Pilot (Mail) staff posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have jointly submitted an application seeking voluntary retirement under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) on February 16 ( FPJ has the copy signed by 72 staff)

The collective representation addressed to the Divisional Railway Manager highlights serious concerns regarding working conditions, safety environment, and staff welfare, and is being viewed as an unusual step by safety-category railway employees. However, despite sending multiple messages, the Divisional Manager has not responded.

The loco pilots stated that after rendering long and disciplined service they have been compelled to take this decision due to persistent and unresolved issues which, according to them, have adversely affected their health, mental well-being and professional sustainability.

They claim the problems were repeatedly brought to the notice of authorities through representations and verbal communication but no lasting corrective measures were implemented.

One of the primary grievances mentioned is the alleged poor quality and unhygienic food supplied during duty hours and at running rooms. The staff claim the food is frequently unfit for consumption and poses a risk to their fitness for safety-critical duties.

They also alleged that running rooms and rest facilities lack cleanliness, maintenance and essential amenities, preventing proper rest after long hours of duty.

The representation further mentions unsafe infrastructure conditions, including absence of proper pathways, inadequate lighting and unsafe access to lobbies, trip sheds and running rooms, especially during night hours and adverse weather. The staff argue that these factors expose crew members to avoidable risk even before commencing train operations.

The loco pilots have also complained of excessive administrative pressure and a stressful working environment. According to them, unnecessary interference, repeated counselling sessions, warning letters and detentions before and after duty have created a demoralising atmosphere that affects concentration and decision-making, which they say is critical in train operations.

Operational issues have also been cited in detail. The staff allege lack of clarity in detail booking, frequent refusal of leave due to vacancies, absence of duty adjustments when required and deliberate detentions at locations such as Igatpuri and Pune.

The staff state that continuous stress, irregular duty patterns and inadequate facilities have affected their physical health, mental stability and family life, making continuation in service difficult. They maintain that the decision to seek voluntary retirement was taken only after careful consideration and not lightly.

In the application, the loco pilots have requested early acceptance of their VRS requests and assured cooperation during the notice period and proper handover of duties.

