Mumbai News: 58-Year-Old Man Found Dead At His Malad Home

A 58-year old man was found dead at his residence in Malad on Monday. Venci Rodriguez, a resident of Hari Niketan Building, lived alone in his flat and is suspected to have been dead for three days before his neighbours reported a stench coming from the house.

The Bangur Nagar police suspect no foul play in Rodriguez’s death as he was mentally unstable and suffered from high blood pressure.

“We have sent his body to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem,” officers said.