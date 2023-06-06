 Mumbai News: 58-Year-Old Man Found Dead At His Malad Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 58-Year-Old Man Found Dead At His Malad Home

Mumbai News: 58-Year-Old Man Found Dead At His Malad Home

The Bangur Nagar police suspect no foul play in Rodriguez’s death as he was mentally unstable and suffered from high blood pressure.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A 58-year old man was found dead at his residence in Malad on Monday. Venci Rodriguez, a resident of Hari Niketan Building, lived alone in his flat and is suspected to have been dead for three days before his neighbours reported a stench coming from the house.

The Bangur Nagar police suspect no foul play in Rodriguez’s death as he was mentally unstable and suffered from high blood pressure.

“We have sent his body to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem,” officers said.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Conmen abscond after robbing ATM in Malad for 3 days, case registered
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bookie’s threat to Amruta: Chats form key part of chargesheet

Bookie’s threat to Amruta: Chats form key part of chargesheet

Mumbai: CBI Books Four, Including Two Customs Officials, For Running Cartel at UB Centre, Nhava...

Mumbai: CBI Books Four, Including Two Customs Officials, For Running Cartel at UB Centre, Nhava...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Two friends lose ₹1.45 lakh in appointment fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Two friends lose ₹1.45 lakh in appointment fraud

Mumbai: Ghatkopar Police's ANC Team Seizes MD Worth ₹1 Crore, Nigerian Among 2 Arrested

Mumbai: Ghatkopar Police's ANC Team Seizes MD Worth ₹1 Crore, Nigerian Among 2 Arrested

Flood-mitigation steps taken in Mumbai suburbs: BMC

Flood-mitigation steps taken in Mumbai suburbs: BMC