Mumbai Crime: Conmen abscond after robbing ATM in Malad for 3 days, case registered | Representative image

The Malad police are on the lookout for unknown persons, who allegedly inserted an object in an ATM machine due to which the cash would not dispense due to the blockage. The complaint was filed by an assistant manager of the private bank. On May 5, the bank received an email from its monitoring cell, informing that on April 28, 29 and May 2, a few unknown persons committed some tampering with the ATM machine.

CCTV footage comes to help

With the help of CCTV footage, it was learnt that on April 28, between 8.45pm to 9.05pm, on April 29, between 9.40pm to 10pm and on May 02, between 11.15 pm to 11:30pm, the accused visited the ATM and had inserted a flat object on the cash dispenser slot. Later, when customers visited the kiosk, they were unable to receive the cash.

Case registered

The fraudsters later collected the cash and escaped. The accused managed to steal Rs3,000 on April 28, Rs 500 on April 29 and Rs1,000 on May 02. The bank officials then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other relevant sections