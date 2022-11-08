Mira Bhayandar: Scammer exchanges debit cards of senior citizen and withdraw Rs 46,000 | Photo: Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: A 65-year-old senior citizen was duped by a scammer by cleverly exchanging the latter’s debit card and debiting Rs 46,000 from his account.

The senior citizen has lodged an FIR at the Navghar police station. According to the FIR, the incident occurred at the ATM centre near the New Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east) when Binodkumar Jha (65) went to withdraw money from his pension account using his debit and ATM cards.

He entered the ATM centre to help the senior citizen

After observing the senior citizen was not finding it easy to operate the card, the cheat, who was posing as a customer in line, and under the pretext of offering help, apparently saw the PIN that the victim was entering in the system after punching the card. The crook replaced the card and hurriedly left the centre.

Later, the scammer used the card and its memorised PIN to withdraw Rs. 46,000 in three ATM transactions. Shocked after getting a message about a debit transaction, Jha reported the matter to the police. An offence under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified crook, said the police, while appealing to people not to entertain strangers while carrying out transactions at ATM centres.