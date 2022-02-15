Badnawar: Con exchanges ATM card, withdraws Rs 2.20L

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified miscreant cleverly exchanged the ATM card of the victim and withdrew Rs 2,20,000 from his bank account.

The complainant Shankardas Bairagi, 67 of Badnagar said that he had come to Badnawar on February 2. During his visit, he had withdrawn Rs 5,000 from the ATM centre of the State Bank of India near Badi Chowpatty. Though he received the cash from the machine, his card got stuck in it. Meanwhile, an unknown man came to help and handed the card back. Bairagi alleged that the stranger might have exchanged the card and withdrew the amount from his account over several days.

He realised the con after six days of the incident. Bairagi further said that he is not much educated and not tech-savvy. His son Dilip Das informed him about the transactions after going through the phone messages on February 10. He informed the bank officials to block the card. He had lodged complaints in the bank and police station but no action has been taken in the matter so far, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:13 PM IST