Mumbai News: 5 Women Held For Locking Doors Of Ladies' Compartment Of CSMT-Bound Local Train At Badlapur Station |

Mumbai: In a swift response to a reported door lock case on a women's compartment of the Karjat CSMT suburban train, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railways successfully apprehended five women passengers within 24 hours.

The incident, which occurred on December 12, 2023, at Badlapur Platform 3, caused detention of the said train approximately 10 minutes , as the last women's coach remained closed. Subsequent complaints about the hindrance led to an investigation and the identification of the five passengers responsible for the incident.

"A team of dedicated Women RPF constables boarded the same coach the Wednesday, conducting a thorough inquiry that resulted in the identification of the five women primarily involved in the case" said an official.

Accused Idenitified

"Thses women passengers were identified as Neelam Ashok Kadam from Shelu, Preeti Shah Bahadur Yadav from Shelu, Pranali S. Kamble from Bhivpuri, Puja Milind Pagare from Shelu, and Rekha Sanjay Bhagat from Karjat. All five were promptly produced in the Railways Court, where they admitted their guilt" he said.

Railway Judicial Magistrate, in a swift response, imposed fines of Rs 200 on each woman and issued a stern warning to refrain from such activities in the future.

Utilizing advanced CCTV surveillance, authorities are closely monitoring passenger activities to promptly address any irregularities. An official emphasized the commitment to addressing such issues promptly and ensuring the safety and efficiency of railway operations.

"To prevent such occurrences in the future, the RPF is taking proactive measures by coordinating with Government Railway Police (GRP), ticket-checking staff, and local police" said an official.