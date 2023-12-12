Mumbai: Door Of 2nd Class Women's Compartment On Karjat-CSMT Local Train Found Locked At Badlapur Rly Station

Badlapur Railway Station | Youtube

Mumbai: In a concerning incident on Tuesday morning, the divide between Karjat and Badlapur commuters deepened as the doors of the second-class women's compartment on a Karjat-CSMT local train were found locked at Badlapur railway station. Women commuters were shocked to encounter closed doors, leading to a volatile situation that required intervention from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Sources reveal that regular commuters from Shelu and Vangani reportedly closed the north end women compartment doors, refusing to open them when the train arrived at Badlapur. The situation escalated, with someone pulling the chain in another compartment, prompting immediate intervention by the Badlapur RPF. Despite efforts to force the doors open, only half of the compartment's gate was accessible, allowing some women to board the train.

Women commuters of Karjat, Shelu, and Vangani wants Badlapur commuters should use trains originating from Badlapur, leaving the Karjat train exclusively for them. However as per railway act its against the rule.

A senior officer of Central Railway reported that the incident caused a delay of approximately 10 minutes for the Karjat-CSMT 7.51 am local train at Badlapur. An investigation has been initiated, and a case has been registered under section 155(2) of the Rail Act against unknown passengers who hindered the lawful entry of others into the compartment.

While some attribute the incident to overcrowding, Lata Argade of Upanagriya Railway Pravasi Sangthana suggests that the growing number of women commuters forced them into overcrowded conditions. In response, Rajneesh Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railways Mumbai division, emphasizes that such mischief will not be tolerated, and a thorough inquiry is underway with appropriate action to follow.

To ensure passenger safety and prevent future incidents, sources reveal that special teams of the Railway Protection Force will be deployed in the Badlapur-Karjat section.