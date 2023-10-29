Train Services Restored After Disruption Due To Technical Failure Between Vangani And Badlapur On UP Line

Representative Photo

The technical failure in the Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Vangani and Badlapur on the UP line that had disrupted train services since 08:00 am today (October 29) was finally resolved and services resumed on the line after the OHE failure was addressed. Earlier, due to the disruption caused by the failure, UP train services in the Vangani-Badlapur section had come to a halt, causing delays for passengers.

Karjat-CSMT trains were held up behind Vangani

Additionally, Karjat-CSMT trains were held up behind Vangani due to this incident. Commuters were advised to expect delays and plan their journeys accordingly.

UP trains originating from Badlapur and Ambarnath were rerouted

To ease the congestion, UP trains originating from Badlapur and Ambarnath were rerouted towards Kalyan and CSMT stations. Meanwhile, DN line trains from Kalyan to Karjat were operating as usual.

"Passengers are encouraged to stay informed about the situation for the latest developments," said an official of CR.

Read Also Railways Introduces 16 Festival Special Trains between Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)