Mumbai News: 4 Injured After Portion Of Building Collapses in Ghatkopar; 3rd Incident In 2 Days | Representative Image

In yet another incident of partial structural collapse, a portion of a building collapsed in the Ramabai Ambedkar colony of Ghatkopar East on Monday morning. Four members of a family were injured in the incident. However, BMC officials further informed news agency ANI that the condition of the injured ones is stable.

The injured ones were identified as Mahadev Khilare, aged 50, Sunita Khilare (42), Rohit Khilare (23) and Vaibhav Khilare (20).

Similar Incidents Reported A Day Ago

Following the first heavy rainfall of the season, Mumbai experienced two building collapse incidents in the suburbs on Sunday. In Vile Parle gaothan, two senior citizens lost their lives, while three individuals were successfully rescued.

Another incident occurred in Rajawadi colony, Ghatkopar east, where three people were rescued, but two residents remained trapped on the first floor of a three-storey building. The rescue operation for the two trapped individuals continued until late evening on Sunday.

In an important update received on Monday morning, the search and rescue operation at the Ghatkopar Rajawadi Colony was completed. After almost 23 hours of operation, dead bodies of both missing people were recovered from the rubble.

About Ghatkopar incident

At 9:30 am on Sunday, a portion of a ground plus three-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi colony, Chittaranjan Nagar, Ghatkopar east. The basement, stilt parking, and the first floor of the building were severely damaged. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and the National Defence Response Force (NDRF) immediately initiated the rescue operation.

St. Braz, Vile Parle Balcony Collapse incident

A portion of the balcony of ground plus plus two-storey building collapsed on St. Braz Road in Vile Parle Gaothan on Sunday afternoon. Due to a local festival in Gaothan, a band procession was going through the area during the incident.

A family staying on the second floor was watching the procession when suddenly their balcony collapsed. Prishila Misauita (65yrs) and Robi Misauita, (70yrs) fell down on their heads, while their son got injured.