Mumbai's Andheri Subway Reopens After Heavy Rains; Traffic Police Prepared for Monsoon Season

Mumbai: The Andheri subway in Mumbai, which was temporarily closed due to heavy rains on Saturday evening, has been reopened for traffic movement on Sunday morning. The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) has taken several measures to ensure preparedness for the monsoon season, aiming to prevent major mishaps and minimise inconvenience for the people of Mumbai.

Mumbai traffic cops provided with rain accessories

Ahead of the rainy season, all traffic police officers were provided with raincoats, boots, and light batons (flashers) on Thursday. Additionally, each traffic division has been assigned one special police officer at the police sub-inspector level and two constables to enhance traffic management and efficiency.

Traffic officials have been briefed about 36 guidelines to follow, which include coordination with private boat services and crane services, such as JCB, as well as real-time communication with the disaster control room of the BMC when necessary. These guidelines also cover information about low and high tide timings, contact details of lifeguards, cable operators, blood banks, the social media team of the MTP for real-time updates, and the fire brigade, among others.

Preparing for Eventualities in Disaster Management

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) has identified a total of 33 waterlogging points and 18 landslide points where additional manpower, along with the fire brigade and disaster control team, will be deployed in case of heavy rains. Priority will be given to rescuing vehicles that get stuck in flooded areas, and they will be moved to open grounds where the owners can collect them once the situation returns to normal, as explained by a senior official.

Following the traffic congestion caused by waterlogging at various locations on Saturday, Sunday witnessed lighter traffic due to moderate rain and fewer vehicles on the road because it was a holiday. However, outside the city, there was significant traffic congestion reported on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, particularly towards Lonavala and Khandala, on Sunday. The traffic buildup seemed to originate from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, as people sought to enjoy the monsoon season amidst the hills.

Read Also Mumbai Rains: Cops cut trees with chicken choppers