 Mumbai's Andheri Subway Reopens After Heavy Rains; Traffic Police Prepared for Monsoon Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai's Andheri Subway Reopens After Heavy Rains; Traffic Police Prepared for Monsoon Season

Mumbai's Andheri Subway Reopens After Heavy Rains; Traffic Police Prepared for Monsoon Season

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) has taken several measures to ensure preparedness for the monsoon season

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Andheri subway in Mumbai, which was temporarily closed due to heavy rains on Saturday evening, has been reopened for traffic movement on Sunday morning. The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) has taken several measures to ensure preparedness for the monsoon season, aiming to prevent major mishaps and minimise inconvenience for the people of Mumbai.

Mumbai traffic cops provided with rain accessories

Ahead of the rainy season, all traffic police officers were provided with raincoats, boots, and light batons (flashers) on Thursday. Additionally, each traffic division has been assigned one special police officer at the police sub-inspector level and two constables to enhance traffic management and efficiency.

Traffic officials have been briefed about 36 guidelines to follow, which include coordination with private boat services and crane services, such as JCB, as well as real-time communication with the disaster control room of the BMC when necessary. These guidelines also cover information about low and high tide timings, contact details of lifeguards, cable operators, blood banks, the social media team of the MTP for real-time updates, and the fire brigade, among others.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...
article-image

Preparing for Eventualities in Disaster Management

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) has identified a total of 33 waterlogging points and 18 landslide points where additional manpower, along with the fire brigade and disaster control team, will be deployed in case of heavy rains. Priority will be given to rescuing vehicles that get stuck in flooded areas, and they will be moved to open grounds where the owners can collect them once the situation returns to normal, as explained by a senior official.

Following the traffic congestion caused by waterlogging at various locations on Saturday, Sunday witnessed lighter traffic due to moderate rain and fewer vehicles on the road because it was a holiday. However, outside the city, there was significant traffic congestion reported on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, particularly towards Lonavala and Khandala, on Sunday. The traffic buildup seemed to originate from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, as people sought to enjoy the monsoon season amidst the hills.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Cops cut trees with chicken choppers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Andheri Subway Reopens After Heavy Rains; Traffic Police Prepared for Monsoon Season

Mumbai's Andheri Subway Reopens After Heavy Rains; Traffic Police Prepared for Monsoon Season

Mumbai News: 2 Labourers Drown In Overflowing Manhole At Govandi, Contractor Among 4 Held

Mumbai News: 2 Labourers Drown In Overflowing Manhole At Govandi, Contractor Among 4 Held

Consumer Commission Dismisses Complaint Alleging Aggressive Treatment Without Expert Opinions for...

Consumer Commission Dismisses Complaint Alleging Aggressive Treatment Without Expert Opinions for...

National Consumer Commission Modifies Order, Directs HDFC ERGO to Pay Reduced Mediclaim to Thane...

National Consumer Commission Modifies Order, Directs HDFC ERGO to Pay Reduced Mediclaim to Thane...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Merchant Navy Aspirant From Ghatkopar Loses ₹80,000 In Fake Job Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Merchant Navy Aspirant From Ghatkopar Loses ₹80,000 In Fake Job Scam