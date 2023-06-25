 Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:03 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains | FPJ

Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning as several areas in the city saw light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, June 25. The city has been receiving heavy rainfall since yesterday with waterlogging and traffic snarls reported at several low-lying areas last evening.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

The weather agency has also predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall and occasional intense spells for the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.

No disruptions in services

Mumbai's temperature on Sunday morning is 24.5°C, while the humidity is 95%. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C & 24°C.

As of this morning, no disruptions in BEST bus or local train services have been reported while the traffic is running smoothly so far as the BMC quickly deployed pumps to clear out the accumulated water.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 70.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 45 AQI Good

Mazgaon · 59 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 60 AQI Satisfactory

Worli · 23 AQI Good

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...

Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status-...

Mumbai Crime: Boyfriend Rapes Teen, Threatens her With Shraddha Walkar-like Murder

Mumbai Crime: Boyfriend Rapes Teen, Threatens her With Shraddha Walkar-like Murder

Mumbai: NHRC Seeks Action In Rafi Nagar Burial Ground Issue In 8 Weeks

Mumbai: NHRC Seeks Action In Rafi Nagar Burial Ground Issue In 8 Weeks

ED Widens Probe into BMC Jumbo Covid Centre Scam, Uncovers Irregularities in Civic Supplies & Cash...

ED Widens Probe into BMC Jumbo Covid Centre Scam, Uncovers Irregularities in Civic Supplies & Cash...

Mumbai: Thackeray-Fadnavis Spat Gets Personal, Both Accuse Each Other Of Abandoning Hindutva

Mumbai: Thackeray-Fadnavis Spat Gets Personal, Both Accuse Each Other Of Abandoning Hindutva