Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates

Mumbai Rains | FPJ

Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning as several areas in the city saw light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, June 25. The city has been receiving heavy rainfall since yesterday with waterlogging and traffic snarls reported at several low-lying areas last evening.

Maharashtra | India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg. pic.twitter.com/NlI2cUlf5b — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The weather agency has also predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall and occasional intense spells for the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.

No disruptions in services

Mumbai's temperature on Sunday morning is 24.5°C, while the humidity is 95%. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C & 24°C.

As of this morning, no disruptions in BEST bus or local train services have been reported while the traffic is running smoothly so far as the BMC quickly deployed pumps to clear out the accumulated water.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 70.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 45 AQI Good

Mazgaon · 59 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 60 AQI Satisfactory

Worli · 23 AQI Good